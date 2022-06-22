Portsmouth Fire Department Offers Youth Fire Academy

By: City of Portsmouth

(Portsmouth, Virginia – June 21, 2022) – The Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Division is seeking students ages 14-17 who are interested in a career in fire service to participate in its annual Youth Fire Academy. This one-week, free fire academy style training program will be held August 15 – August 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The academy is designed to expose participants to the many different aspects of firefighting service in the community. Completed applications are due July 15, 2022. While attending the academy, students will be involved in a variety of activities that actual fire recruits participate in as part of their training. Some of the activities include:  Fire Behavior  Extinguisher Training  Fire Prevention and Safety  Vehicle Extrication  First Aid/CPR  Teamwork and Leadership  Firefighting Demonstrations  Emergency Medical Services All interested students will be required to complete an application and provide a medical release form prior to the start of the academy. Background checks will also be conducted on all applicants. If your student is interested, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 757-393-8689.