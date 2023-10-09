By: City of Portsmouth

Fire Prevention Week is October 8-14, 2023, and this year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts with You! Pay attention to fire prevention.” This year’s focus on cooking educates the public about simple but necessary steps to help reduce the risk when cooking at home, keeping themselves and those around them safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires, with nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment; cooking is also the leading cause of home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires and related deaths.

In addition, NFPA data shows that cooking is the only major cause of fire that resulted in more fires and fire deaths from 2014 to 2018 than from 1980 to 1984. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will work to promote tips, guidelines, and recommendations that can help significantly reduce the risk of having a cooking fire.

Following are cooking safety messages that support this year’s theme, “Cooking Safety Starts with You! Pay Attention to Fire Prevention”: