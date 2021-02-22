Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services Helps Deliver A Baby!

This past Valentine’s Day weekend was extra special for Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services as Paramedic Madison Gray and Paramedic Taylor Cook delivered a baby into the world on Friday, February 12th! And to celebrate any “firsts” in the Fire Department, the obligatory cake and ice cream was enjoyed by all J! Congratulations to these Paramedics (photographed below) and to the crew of E2-C, Captain T.C. Smith, Firefighter T.C. Sessoms, and Firefighter Raynor.