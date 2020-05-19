Portsmouth Health District Announces Community Based COVID-19 Testing

by the Portsmouth Health Department

The Portsmouth Health District, in conjunction with the Virginia National Guard, will be holding a community-based testing evident for Portsmouth residents on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23 form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidewater Community College-Portsmouth Campus, 120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, VA 23701. This will be a free drive-thru Event and those coming for testing will remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering. Residents must register and be pre-screened. You must be at least 16 years old and bring a valid identification to the testing site. Additional instructions will be provided when you arrive.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, health districts are increasing community testing to keep our citizens safe and informed. With the support of the National Guard we are excited to provide this community test event.” said Portsmouth Health Director Dr. Lauren James. “We are also working with local healthcare partners to provide additional testing opportunities.

For pre-screeing and registration, call (757) 393-8585.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home, except for essential travel:

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home if you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touch objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at lease six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

