Portsmouth Hires New Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator

By: City of Portsmouth

Stephen Davis joined the City of Portsmouth family January 24, 2022, as the Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator with the Office of Emergency Management. His experience ranges from providing security for critical infrastructure from preparedness to response and recovery capabilities that have proven vital to the nation’s Gulf of Mexico petrochemical complexes. He was part of the incident management and emergency management team that proved necessary during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, that affected the Southeast Texas areas of Harris, Chambers and Jefferson counties. From January 2012 to October 2017, he served as the Chief of Police at the Port of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. His law enforcement and security embarkation duties required collaboration and connectivity with the U.S. Coast Guard, City of Beaumont Emergency Management, and the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration.

Davis, a military veteran with the U.S. Coast Guard, retired with 30 years of faithful service with the organization as a Senior Chief (E-8). He attended the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Academy in Petaluma, California, and the Senior Leadership Course at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. He received an accommodation from the 390th District Court in Austin, Texas for managing multiple-phased security projects under the Judicial and Courthouse Security Act of 2017. He was also instrumental with upgrading the security surveillance capabilities throughout Travis County as the county’s security manager.

Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Rowan University and a master’s degree in Administrative Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He has completed certifications with the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM), the Project Management Institute (PMI), and the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS-International).

Davis spent most of his childhood and teenage years growing up in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The Portsmouth family welcomes him back to the historic port city and wishes him well as Portsmouth’s Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator.