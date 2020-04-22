Portsmouth Humane Society Opens Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry

(Portsmouth, Virginia-April 22, 2020) – You have enough things to worry about. Keeping your pet fed shouldn’t be one of them. PHS is committed to helping our community of pets and people stay together. We’re excited to announce our very first drive-through pet pantry on April 25th, 2020 from 8 am to Noon at our shelter!

Please stay in your vehicle. We’ll come to you!

Dry and wet dog food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Thanks to a generous donation, we have an abundance of dog food. There is a chance we may run out before noon. We will provide food for up to 5 dogs per household.

Cat food is coming soon! We look forward to supporting cat owners. If you need cat food assistance now, please contact Norfolk SPCA or Chesapeake Humane Society.

Bring proof of Portsmouth Residency such as a Driver’s License, Utility Bill, or Lease listing your current address. Proof of need is not necessary – we recognize that due to the pandemic, need looks different for everyone.

Transition food gradually, if possible. The food we provide will likely not be the kind of food your pet is used to eating. This may cause digestive upset. Try to slowly switch from your pet’s old food to any new diet. Prescription diets are not available.

We hope we can be helpful to you and your pets during this uncertain time. If you have extra unopened dog or cat food, you are welcome to donate it to our pet pantry by dropping it off at our shed!