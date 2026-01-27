Portsmouth Invites Community to Shape Crawford Bay Waterfront

PORTSMOUTH, VA — The City of Portsmouth is inviting residents, business owners, community organizations, and stakeholders to participate in two upcoming Community Engagement Sessions focused on the future of the Crawford Bay waterfront site, a vacant 6-acre property in Downtown Portsmouth and a key component of the City’s ongoing waterfront redevelopment effort.

The sessions are an opportunity for the community to learn what’s happening, explore what’s possible, and share ideas early, before developers are asked to submit proposals for the site. Feedback gathered will help shape what the City asks developers to propose and what priorities the City considers as the process moves forward.

“This is about shaping the future of the waterfront together,” said Brian Donahue, Director of Economic Development for the City of Portsmouth. “Community input will guide what we ask developers to bring forward, and we’ll share the themes we hear so the process remains open and transparent.”

Community Engagement Sessions

Free and open to the public

Wednesday, January 28 | 6:00 –7:30 p.m.

Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel, Grand Ballroom

Register: https://tinyurl.com/yecppcmc

Thursday, February 12 | 6:00 –7:30 p.m.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course Pavilion

Register: https://tinyurl.com/32449stp

Both sessions will cover the same content and provide two opportunities for residents to participate.

At the sessions, attendees will:

• Learn about the Crawford Bay site and the City’s planning process

• Share ideas about uses, amenities, and activities they would like to see along the waterfront

• Help inform the priorities and expectations the City will include in a future developer solicitation

The City emphasizes that these sessions are not a vote on a final plan, a developer selection, or a decision on the full waterfront. Instead, they represent an important early step focused specifically on Crawford Bay.

COMMUNITY INPUT WILL BE COLLECTED AND SHARED

All input gathered during the engagement sessions and through the online survey will be documented and summarized. The City will share a transparent “You Said / We Heard” summary to explain how community feedback is being used and how it will inform next steps.

CAN’T ATTEND? SHARE YOUR INPUT ONLINE

Community members who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to complete the online survey. Survey responses will be combined with in-person feedback.