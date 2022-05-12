Portsmouth Lane and Road Closures During Infrastructure Work

By: City of Portsmouth

The Department of Engineering announces the following new lane and road closures during infrastructure projects and work throughout the City of Portsmouth.

– Northbound Victory Boulevard, from Greenwood Drive to Interstate 264, will be closed through approximately Tuesday, May 31st. A signed detour is in place during work related to the casino project.

– Harris Road at Afton Parkway will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Thursday, May 12th. Flaggers will direct traffic during road repair work of the Department of Public Works.

– The following lanes will be closed during asphalt repair work of Columbia Gas on Thursday, May 12th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. —

– The left turn lane of eastbound High Street West, from Academy Avenue to Tyre Neck Road. Vehicles will be able to turn left on to Tyre Neck Road.

– The right lane of westbound High Street West, from Tyre Neck Road to Academy Avenue.

– North Street, between Cambridge Avenue and Potomac Avenue, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, May 16th, through Wednesday, May 18th. Flaggers will direct traffic during repair work of the Department of Public Works.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.