Portsmouth Lane Closures/Aerial Mosquito Spraying Reminder

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Paving Project; Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following milling and paving projects this week that will include moving lane closures:

· Rodman Avenue between Airline Boulevard and the railroad crossing at Choate Street

Wednesday, June 24th, until Tuesday, June 30th, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers directing traffic

· Elliott Avenue between Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard

Tuesday, June 23rd, until Monday, June 29th, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers directing traffic

Additional lane closures:

Byers Avenue at Beaton Drive will be closed Tuesday, June 23rd, until Friday, June 26th, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. A signed detour will be in place during stormwater improvement work.

The outside lane of Cedar Lane northbound, between West Norfolk Road and Route 164, will be closed on Tuesday, June 23rd, until Tuesday, June 30th, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. during emergency sewer repair work.

For more information, please call 393-8592.

Aerial Mosquito Treatment at Craney Island on Tuesday, June 23rd

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying on Tuesday, June 23rd, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth.

A contractor will commence the aerial spraying between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164, weather permitting.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

If conditions do not allow for the spraying on Tuesday, the alternate date is Wednesday, June 24th.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 393-8666, will provide updates as necessary on the aerial mosquito spraying.