Portsmouth Lane Closures | Charge It!

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced that Elm Avenue, from Spratley Street to Bay Street, will be closed on Thursday, July 8th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. A signed detour will be in place during Columbia Gas work.

Reminder: Westbound Portsmouth Boulevard, between Deep Creek Boulevard and Dahlia Street, will be closed through Wednesday, July 14th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily during sewer connections work

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

