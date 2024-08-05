Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following new lane closures —

The right lane of eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard from Haysom Street to Maurice Avenue will be closed Monday, August 5th – Friday, September 6th, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. during Columbia Gas work.

The right lane of southbound George Washington Highway between Bainbridge Avenue and Davis Street will be closed Monday, August 12th – Tuesday, August 13th, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. during paving work for Afton Green Subdivision.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 757-393-8592.

