Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following new lane closures and reminders –

– From Monday, August 17th, until Tuesday, August 25th, the following road closures and detours will be in effect in the vicinity of Portsmouth City Hall from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily during work at Harbor Vista:

· Crawford Street southbound between Columbia Street and Bart Street at the Roundabout

· Bart Street westbound between Crawford Street and Pavilion Drive at the Roundabout

· A signed detour for southbound Crawford Street traffic will be via Columbia and Court Streets

· Traffic exiting the City Hall Parking Garage at the Roundabout will follow detour

– The right turn lane of Turnpike Road eastbound will be closed between Utah Street and Rodman Avenue on Monday, August 17th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Columbia Gas will conduct sidewalk repair work.

– The eastbound lanes on W Norfolk Road from Goose Bay Drive to Old Coast Guard Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily until Thursday, August 27th. All traffic will flow on the westbound side with one lane in each direction during work for Columbia Gas.

– Milling and paving operations of the Department of Public Works continue from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. as follows:

· Victory Boulevard between Cavalier Boulevard and Elmhurst Lane

· London Boulevard between the MLK Freeway and Peninsula Avenue

Flaggers will direct traffic during the daily lane closures which are in both directions, one at a time, for up to 10 days, weather permitting.

– Elm Avenue, southbound, from Wilcox Avenue to Lindsay Avenue, will be closed until Thursday, August 20th. This daily closure is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during Columbia Gas installation work.

For more information, please call 393-8592