Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

By: City of Portsmouth

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure improvement projects throughout the City of Portsmouth.

· Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work of Columbia Gas that will continue through Wednesday, August 3rd. Flaggers will direct traffic.

Rodman Avenue at Bart Street will be closed from Wednesday, August 3rd thru Friday, August 5th, from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during work of Columbia Gas.

Elmhurst Lane, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Mimosa Road, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weekdays through Tuesday, August 9th, during work of the Department of Public Utilities. Flaggers will direct traffic.

The right lane of Airline Boulevard westbound, between Victory Boulevard and Chowan Drive, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weekdays through Tuesday, August 9th, during work of the Department of Public Utilities. Flaggers will direct traffic.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.