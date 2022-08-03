Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
By: City of Portsmouth
The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure improvement projects throughout the City of Portsmouth.
· Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work of Columbia Gas that will continue through Wednesday, August 3rd. Flaggers will direct traffic.
- Rodman Avenue at Bart Street will be closed from Wednesday, August 3rd thru Friday, August 5th, from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during work of Columbia Gas.
- Elmhurst Lane, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Mimosa Road, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weekdays through Tuesday, August 9th, during work of the Department of Public Utilities. Flaggers will direct traffic.
- The right lane of Airline Boulevard westbound, between Victory Boulevard and Chowan Drive, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weekdays through Tuesday, August 9th, during work of the Department of Public Utilities. Flaggers will direct traffic.
For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.