Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following new lane closures during infrastructure projects and work throughout the City of Portsmouth next week.

· Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will have a lane closure on Tuesday, August 9th, and Wednesday, August 10th, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during work by Columbia Gas.

· High Street West, between Cedar Lane and Churchland Boulevard, will have lane closures on Friday, August 12th, and Saturday, August 13th, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. during a tree and shrub trimming project of the City of Portsmouth. At least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, August 5 to Friday, August 12

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, August 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, August 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Brambleton Avenue East: Alternating lane closures from Claremont Ave. to Colley Ave. on Sunday, August 7; Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Brambleton Avenue West: Alternating lane closures from Colley Ave. to Claremont Ave. on Sunday, August 7; Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, August 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, August 7 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURSFor the week of August 7-13

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* ﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:· Mobile single-lane closures eastbound Aug. 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Single-lane closure eastbound Aug. 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:· Northbound:· Alternating, single-lane closures Aug. 6-13 starting as early as 8 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. · Single-lane closure Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. · Southbound:· Alternating, single-lane closures starting as early as 9 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Berkley Bridge, I-264:· Full stoppage westbound Aug. 7 from 5-5:10 p.m.· Triple-lane closures westbound Aug. 7-10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. James River Bridge, Route 17:· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.· Single-lane closure southbound Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.﻿HRBT Expansion Project:· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org. ﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): · Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

﻿I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:· For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, click here: http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 west near Great Bridge Boulevard overpass (approximate mile marker 293) Aug. 8-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Ongoing flagging operations on Shell Road at the I-64 overpass Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.· Continuous detour on Shell Road near the I-64 overpass beginning as early as 6 a.m. on Aug. 6 through 3 p.m. on Aug. 7.· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to Military Highway (exit 297A) as well as the on-ramp from Military Highway to I-64 east Aug. 6-7, beginning as early as 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Ramps will be closed sequentially and not at the same time.· Full closure of the on-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west Aug. 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. I-64, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:· Triple-lane closures on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Aug. 12-13 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:· Continuous, single-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 8 at 5 a.m. · Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Aug. 7-13 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. · Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Aug. 7-13 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m. · Double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15A) from Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 8 at 5 a.m. and from Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 15 at 5 a.m. I-264, Chesapeake:· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west (exit 1) Aug. 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Newport News· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4) Aug. 7-13 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.







