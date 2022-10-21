Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

By: City of Portsmouth

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure work in the City of Portsmouth:

Hull Street, between Downes Street and Bagley Street, will be closed on Friday, October 21st, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during road repair work of Columbia Gas.

Both directions of Cedar Lane, between West Norfolk Road and Route 164/Western Freeway, will have intermittent lane closures which will last up to 20 minutes each on Saturday, October 22nd, and Sunday, October 23rd, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. In addition, the inside lanes will be closed and flaggers and law enforcement officers will direct traffic at the intersections. These lane closures will be during Dominion Energy infrastructure work.

Elm Avenue, between South Street and Lincoln Street, will be closed from Monday, October 24th, until Monday, November 7th. A detour will be in place during this 24-hour closure for HRSD force main work.

Ericsson Street, between Gillis Road and Dahlgren Avenue, will be closed from Monday, October 24th, until Friday, December 16th. A detour will be in place during this 24-hour closure for Public Utilities Department sewer main work.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

