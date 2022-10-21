Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
By: City of Portsmouth
The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure work in the City of Portsmouth:
- Hull Street, between Downes Street and Bagley Street, will be closed on Friday, October 21st, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during road repair work of Columbia Gas.
- Both directions of Cedar Lane, between West Norfolk Road and Route 164/Western Freeway, will have intermittent lane closures which will last up to 20 minutes each on Saturday, October 22nd, and Sunday, October 23rd, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. In addition, the inside lanes will be closed and flaggers and law enforcement officers will direct traffic at the intersections. These lane closures will be during Dominion Energy infrastructure work.
- Elm Avenue, between South Street and Lincoln Street, will be closed from Monday, October 24th, until Monday, November 7th. A detour will be in place during this 24-hour closure for HRSD force main work.
- Ericsson Street, between Gillis Road and Dahlgren Avenue, will be closed from Monday, October 24th, until Friday, December 16th. A detour will be in place during this 24-hour closure for Public Utilities Department sewer main work.
For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.