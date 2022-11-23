Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

By: City of Portsmouth

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures and reminders during infrastructure work in the City of Portsmouth:

Northbound Frederick Boulevard, between Railroad crossing and Turnpike Road, will be closed Wednesday, November 23rd, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during work for Seaboard Commons.

Eastbound Turnpike Road, between Frederick Boulevard and Depot Drive, will be closed on Monday, November 28th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during work for Seaboard Commons.

Court Street at London Street will be closed Monday, November 28th, through Friday, December 2nd, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during Columbia Gas work.

Shannon Road, between Milan Drive and Holly Road, will be closed Thursday, December 1st, thru Wednesday, December 7th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during water and sewer line work of the City of Portsmouth.

Shannon Road, between Orleans Drive and Wycliff Road, will be closed on Monday, November 28th, thru Friday, December 2nd, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during water and sewer line work of the City of Portsmouth.

Ericsson Street, between Gillis Road and Dahlgren Avenue, will be closed until Friday, December 16th. A detour will be in place during this 24-hour closure for Public Utilities Department sewer main work.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.