Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
By: City of Portsmouth
The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures and reminders during infrastructure work in the City of Portsmouth:
- Northbound Frederick Boulevard, between Railroad crossing and Turnpike Road, will be closed Wednesday, November 23rd, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during work for Seaboard Commons.
- Eastbound Turnpike Road, between Frederick Boulevard and Depot Drive, will be closed on Monday, November 28th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during work for Seaboard Commons.
- Court Street at London Street will be closed Monday, November 28th, through Friday, December 2nd, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during Columbia Gas work.
- Shannon Road, between Milan Drive and Holly Road, will be closed Thursday, December 1st, thru Wednesday, December 7th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during water and sewer line work of the City of Portsmouth.
- Shannon Road, between Orleans Drive and Wycliff Road, will be closed on Monday, November 28th, thru Friday, December 2nd, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during water and sewer line work of the City of Portsmouth.
- Ericsson Street, between Gillis Road and Dahlgren Avenue, will be closed until Friday, December 16th. A detour will be in place during this 24-hour closure for Public Utilities Department sewer main work.
For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.