Portsmouth Lane Closures | Virginia’s Tornado Drill

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures:

George Washington Highway Right Lane Closures

The right lanes of eastbound and westbound George Washington Highway, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed through Friday, March 26th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. These daily lane closures will be during Columbia Gas work.

Victory Boulevard Lane Closures

· The inside lane and the left turn lane of Victory Boulevard, north of Freedom Avenue, will be closed on Friday, March 5th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

· The inside and outside lanes of Victory Boulevard, north of Freedom Avenue, will be closed on Monday, March 8th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

· The outside lanes of westbound and eastbound Freedom Avenue approaching Victory Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, March 9th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. These lane closures will be during test work of Portsmouth Gaming Holding, LLC.

For more information, call 393-8592.

Virginia’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill will occur on Tuesday, March 16th, at 9:45 a.m. The Statewide Tornado Drill is an opportunity to prepare Virginians for tornado threats and to test public warning systems. If widespread severe weather threatens the Commonwealth on March 16th, the drill will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 17th, at 9:45 a.m. For more information about the drill and tornado preparedness, visit: https://www.vaemergency.gov/tornadoes.

PLEASE REMEMBER THESE IMPORTANT TERMS:

· TORNADO WATCH – BE AWARE

Tornadoes are possible. Move close to a shelter or sturdy building in case there is a warning.

· TORNADO WARNING – TAKE ACTION

A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately!

# # #