Portsmouth Lane Closures

By: City of Portsmouth

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane/street closures during infrastructure work:

·        A Rodman Avenue lane closure between Bart Street and South Street will continue until Friday, September 9th, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work for Columbia Gas.

·        Finchley Road, between Derby Road and Castlewood Road, will be closed Thursday, September 8th, and Friday, September 9th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.  A detour will be in place during sewer-related work for Afton Green.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.

