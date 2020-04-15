Portsmouth Launches Public Thank-You Campaign for COVID-19 First Responders

By the City of Portsmouth, VA

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA – April 14, 2020) – The city of Portsmouth is launching a community-wide campaign in support and thanks to the city’s first responders including police, fire and rescue and all public servants continuing to show up for work providing critical services to keep residents safe and providing the community with a sense of wellbeing.

The campaign will include a series of advertising in local newspapers, niche publications, billboards, street flags and other signage. The messaging reads . . .

Thank You . . .

For saving our lives by putting yours on the line.

The City of Portsmouth SALUTES all of our Heroes serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 Pandemic including fire, police, EMTs, medical professionals, and all public servants working to keep us safe.

Another facet to the thank-you campaign includes a weekly community effort. Each Wednesday, Portsmouth residents are asked to come together from their own front porches, and shine a light on our COVID-19 heroes using flashlights. Social media messaging for this event reads:

“Join us every Wednesday at 8 p.m., when the People of Portsmouth will light up the night with flashlights to honor and show support for our healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

