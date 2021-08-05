Portsmouth Leadership Celebrates Total Business Solutions

Portsmouth, VA —Portsmouth Economic Development (PED) and the office of the Mayor are pleased to celebrate Total Business Solutions (TBS) taking home the top honor at the Hampton Roads Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Awards. Recognized as Portsmouth’s Small Business of the Year, TBS was awarded the regional honor of Hampton Roads 2021 Small Business of the Year at the awards ceremony in late May. City officials visited the local company to commend and celebrate the regional honor.

“Total Business Solutions represents the best of our business community,” said Mayor Shannon Glover. “As a family-owned business, TBS has grown with the City and is innovating every day for their local, regional, and national clients. We are grateful for their involvement in the community and are proud of this regional recognition. It’s well deserved.”

Total Business Solutions was founded in 1988 by John Tuttle, Sr. with the goal of providing custom and effective solutions for Hampton Roads businesses. In the 33 years since, the team has focused on building relationships, and providing quality products and services, Total Business Solutions has grown from a home-based business to being a leading service provider in the mid-Atlantic. In 2007, Creative Business Services was purchased, and the name was changed to Creative Business Solutions with the goal of adding to the already existing solutions to create a product offering that would encompass everything a working business could possibly need. From an illuminated street sign, to the personalized logo floor mat, to the professional furniture within the office, to the paper clips that fill the drawers, Total Business Solutions and Creative Business Solutions provide a one stop shop for all of their customers.

“The entire Total Business Solutions team is honored and grateful to be named the regional Small Business of the Year,” shared Matt Tuttle, Vice President of TBS. “Our focus has always been to provide the services our business community needs while being positive corporate citizens. The growth we’ve seen over the past 30 years has been made possible through our supportive network.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, TBS provided goods and services to the region in times of shortages and supply chain issues. The organization pivoted to make direct to consumer sales and built processes such as curb side pickup and special delivery systems.

“Small businesses like Total Business Solutions are truly the backbone of Portsmouth,” commented Robert D. Moore, Director of Portsmouth Economic Development. “We see the creativity, innovation, and resilience of our small businesses every day and we saw even more during the pandemic. Total Business Solutions stepped up as the business and community partner they have always been to help individuals through. We are proud to celebrate this regional accomplishment and grateful for their continued investment in our community.”

TBS is the second Portsmouth business to receive the regional honor in recent years – SimIS Inc was recognized as the Hampton Roads 2019 Small Business of the Year.

For more information on Total Business Solutions, visit TotalBusinessSolutions.com.