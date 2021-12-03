Portsmouth Libraries Open at 2 pm on 12/9 | New Podcast| Vaccines at YMCA | Holiday Fun at PPL

All Portsmouth Public Library Locations to

Open at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 9th

All Portsmouth Public Library locations will be closed on Thursday, December 9th, until 2 p.m. when they will open to the public for normal library services and operations. This half-day closure of all library locations will be during important staff development and in-service training as we improve customer service to our community.

For more information, call 393-8501.

Library Access “24/7”!

To access library accounts, renew materials, or check “holds” library patrons may visit the online library catalog at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. A wealth of resources are available 24 hours a day via our website, including downloadable e-Books, e-Magazines, audiobooks, movies, music along with online databases for articles, genealogical research, practice tests, foreign language study, and more!