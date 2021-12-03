Administration Arts & Entertainment Coronavirus Education Events Local 

Portsmouth Libraries Open at 2 pm on 12/9 | New Podcast| Vaccines at YMCA | Holiday Fun at PPL

K. Alston , , , , ,

All Portsmouth Public Library Locations to

Open at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 9th 

All Portsmouth Public Library locations will be closed on Thursday, December 9th, until 2 p.m. when they will open to the public for normal library services and operations. This half-day closure of all library locations will be during important staff development and in-service training as we improve customer service to our community.

For more information, call 393-8501.

Library Access “24/7”!

To access library accounts, renew materials, or check “holds” library patrons may visit the online library catalog at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. A wealth of resources are available 24 hours a day via our website, including downloadable e-Books, e-Magazines, audiobooks, movies, music along with online databases for articles, genealogical research, practice tests, foreign language study, and more!


The new Let’s Talk Portsmouth features an interview with Emma Inman, Chief Impact Officer for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.  Please use the link below to hear the interview or visit https://portsmouthva.podbean.com/.


https://www.podbean.com/site/podcatc