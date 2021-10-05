Portsmouth Master Gardeners Fall Festival & Yard Sale

Join Us for our Annual Fall Festival and Yard Sale! • Pansies and chrysanthemums available at our plant sale • Bring your ailing plants and plant questions to the Plant Doctors • Soil testing information available • Gardening activities for the kids • Receive information on our Spring 2022 Master Gardener Class • Visit our yard sale

View our Display Gardens Butterfly Garden  Herb Garden  Pollinator Garden • Shade Gardens • Vegetable Garden • Wildlife Garden

Date Saturday, October 09, 2021 Time 9:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. Place Virginia Cooperative Extension 105 Utah Street Portsmouth, VA 23701 If you are a person with a disability and desire any auxiliary aides, services or other accommodations to participate in any Extension program or activity, please contact our office at (757) 393-5197 between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm to discuss accommodations five days prior to the activity