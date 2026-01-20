Portsmouth Museum and Fine Arts Commission Cultural Grant

The Portsmouth Museum & Fine Arts Commission is accepting applications for Cultural Arts Grants. Cultural Arts Grants provide partial funding to eligible organizations to create and present their artistic work, develop new and innovative programs, or expand present programs. Successful grant proposals will increase opportunities in the visual and performing arts for Portsmouth citizens.

The Portsmouth Museum & Fine Arts Grant application is available online at:

https://www.portsmouthva.gov/2460/FY2027-Cultural-Arts-Grant

Applications must be submitted digitally by email to MFACGrants@portsmouthva.gov

*Specific directions provided in the application

The application deadline has been extended to Sunday, February 15, 2026.





Contact: Ms. Debra McDuffie or Dr. Alexander Benitez

Department of Museums and Tourism

City of Portsmouth, VA

757-393-8983