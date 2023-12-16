Portsmouth Museums and Tourism

The Portsmouth Museums are ready to celebrate the holidays with you during the school break!

The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open on Friday, December 22nd, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday, December 23rd, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will be open on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All Portsmouth Museums and The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, – except for the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center which will be open for Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. While you’re there stop by the Gift Shop next door!

All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, and open on Tuesday, December 26th, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Schedule

The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ring in the New Year outside the Children’s Museum (Middle Street Mall) at the annual Noon New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.! The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will also be open for Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy these end-of-the-year holiday favorites!

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All Portsmouth Museums and The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Monday, January 1st, New Year’s Day.

Parks & Recreation

Recreation Centers and the Senior Station will be closed Friday, December 22nd, through Tuesday, December 26th, in observance of the Christmas Holiday; and will be closed Sunday, December 31st, through Monday, January 1st, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. They will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 2nd.

“School House Rec.” school sites will be closed from Tuesday, December 19th, through Tuesday, January 2nd. They will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.For more information, call 757-465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 757-393-8600 or visit: Bide-A-Wee-Golf-Course.