Man of Honor: The Navy’s Most Famous Diver

This exhibit explores the famous career of Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear. MCPO Brashear was the first African-American to graduate from the U.S. Navy’s Diving and Salvage School.

Portraits of Service

Come see our temporary exhibit, Portraits of Service! Learn about local African-Americans who proudly served during the 1950s through this series of images from the Portsmouth Star!