Portsmouth P.A.L. Summer Camp 2023

Portsmouth P.A.L. Summer Camp is just around the corner! Participants will engage in swimming lessons, educational museum tours, crime prevention classes, and more. Campers will also enjoy field trips every Tuesday and Thursday to Busch Gardens, Water Country USA, Laser Tag, Bowling, and Top Golf. Cost is $500 and includes all field trips. Deposit of $50 is due at registration. A payment of $200 is due on April 14, 2023. The Full Balance is due by June 2, 2023. Seating is limited. Please contact Officer Washington at (757) 235-5668 if you have questions.