Events Helpful Hints Local Local News 

Portsmouth Paddle Battle

HRM Staff , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

Effective: Saturday, September 10, 2022

During the Portsmouth Paddle Battle on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the High Street Ferry Dock for the Hampton Roads Transit ferry will be closed 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Customers needing to board/alight the ferry during this timeframe will need to utilize the North Landing (next to the Harbor Tower Apartments).  

   For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.     

Dial 711 for TTY service provided by Virginia Relay.
 Thank you for riding with Hampton Roads Transit!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter