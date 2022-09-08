By: City of Portsmouth

Effective: Saturday, September 10, 2022

During the Portsmouth Paddle Battle on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the High Street Ferry Dock for the Hampton Roads Transit ferry will be closed 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Customers needing to board/alight the ferry during this timeframe will need to utilize the North Landing (next to the Harbor Tower Apartments).

For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

Dial 711 for TTY service provided by Virginia Relay.

Thank you for riding with Hampton Roads Transit!

