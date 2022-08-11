Portsmouth Police Department Camera Initiative

By: City of Portsmouth

Residents can now enter their name in the drawing for a chance to acquire a free doorbell camera by filling out a form on our Surveillance Camera Mapping Program (SCMP) page on our website. Residents who already have surveillance cameras at their homes or businesses can register those cameras with us by filling out a different form on the same page: Surveillance Camera Mapping Program (SCMP): https://portsmouthpd.us/224/Surveillance-Camera-Mapping-Program-SCMP.

Please note: If you have already contacted the PPD and provided your contact information to enter the Camera Lottery then you DO NOT have to fill out the Lottery form online.