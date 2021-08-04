Portsmouth Public Library Has a New Music Streaming Service

Portsmouth Public Library has joined thousands of Public Libraries around the world by subscribing to The Freegal® Music Service from Library Ideas, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, registered cardholders can download and stream a select number of MP3-formatted tracks each month via https://portsmouthva.freegalmusic.com at no direct cost. The library subscription pays for the access to the music.

The Freegal® Music service allows patrons to access a collection spanning over 15 million songs, music videos and audiobooks from more than 40,000 music labels worldwide including Sony Music, Epic, RCA, and Columbia. Freegal® Music also offers a completely rebuilt mobile app and website which utilizes modern application practices to ensure an easy-to-use and enjoyable experience. The free application is available for library cardholders and can be downloaded in the Apple® App Store and Google® Play store.

“Portsmouth is a city that appreciates good music. Our town has been the home of musical talents through the years, from Ruth Brown to Bill Deal to Missy Elliott and several other artists. Many of them are featured on Freegal right now. We are excited to offer this service to our library customers – start listening today!”

– Todd Elliott, Library Director.

For further information, call the library at 757-393-8501 or visit our Digital Branch 24/7 at https://portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/31/Digital-Branch-Library.

