Portsmouth Public Library Hosts Blue Star Families Events for Military

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Library is proud to salute our military families during Blue Star Welcome Week, September 24 through October 2, 2022. During the week, Portsmouth Public Library will host our first Blue Star Families events which will be held at Main Library and the Churchland Branch Library.

Every year, approximately 600,000 military-connected families either relocate to new duty stations, transition out of the military, or transition in with most of these moves taking place during the summer. The City of Portsmouth is fortunate to be a part of the Hampton Roads military community and to serve military families who relocate here.

That’s why we’re supporting Blue Star Welcome Week! This exciting week is an opportunity for our community to welcome our military-connected families and show them our appreciation for their service. We hope that families will visit the Portsmouth Public Library during the week where they can receive free library cards and participate in fun events.

On Saturday, September 24th, Main Library will kick-off the week with activities for families from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. These will include story times, a fun plant program presented by the 4-H, a Portsmouth history program, digital resource demonstration, and building with Legos, as well as a few other surprises. Each family will also receive a welcome packet. For more information and a schedule of events for the day, go to www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Main Library is located at 601 Court Street.

The Churchland Branch Library will have two programs on Monday, September 26th. Beginning at 10 a.m., a representative from Virginia and Veteran Family Support will be available to assist service members who are transitioning out of the military, as well as veterans and their family members. Services that will be provided include care coordination, family services, homeless services, peer specialist services, criminal justice/re-entry, support for caregivers, and community outreach.

Churchland Branch will also host a game night for families on Monday night September 26th from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to meet other military families, play games, do puzzles, and have light refreshments. Churchland Branch Library is located at 4934 High Street West.