Portsmouth Public Library Provides Coats and Books to Preschoolers

Portsmouth Public Library partnered with Operation Warm, a non-profit organization, to present ‘A Warm Welcome to the Library’ on Saturday, November 21 st. At the drive-thru event at Main Library on Court Street, 63 children from Portsmouth Public Schools’ Mount Hermon, Olive Branch, and Churchland Preschool Centers each received a book and a coat along with other items. The event was sponsored by Towne Bank, The Portsmouth Public Library Foundation, and The Friends of the Portsmouth Public Library. The Portsmouth Fire Department supported the program by providing fire safety information as well as direct assistance at the event by delivering coats to families in their cars. The Portsmouth Health Department provided items for distribution also. “We were very excited to provide coats and books to families,” said Rachel Enrich, Youth Services Librarian. “In addition, we are very appreciative of all of the community support we received for the event. We hope that the kids enjoy their coats and books and return to the library to check-out materials and participate in programs when we reopen.”