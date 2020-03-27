Portsmouth Public Library, Still Offering Services Online﻿

Even though Portsmouth Public Library locations are currently closed to the public, they are still offering resources that patrons can use and access from computers, tablets, and smartphones! In addition, they are posting virtual story time activities on Facebook for families with children and even a yoga session to help you de-stress! (Facebook links provided at the bottom of the page.)

Through their website, Portsmouth Public Library is offering digital library cards for access to those items that require a card. In order to get a digital library card, patrons should call 393-8501 and apply over the phone. Resources that are available with the card include Hoopla ebooks, audiobooks, movies and television programs, and music; RBDigital ebooks and audiobooks; and, a variety of online databases that will help with school work, test-taking practice, and even learning a language. For those patrons who want additional resources to help their children while they are out of school, both TumbleBooks and World Book are offering free access to their sites during the pandemic and links are posted on the website at www.PortsmouthPublicLibrary.org.

For reliable COVID-19 information, patrons can find links on our website to the Virginia Department of Health as well as other useful sites. And finally, the Library has extended due dates for all materials so that patrons do not have to return them until the Library reopens for to the public. Fines will not be assessed during this time that Portsmouth Public Library is closed to the public.

For more information, please call Rachel Enrich at 393-8501, ext. 6518.

Portsmouth Public Library Facebook links:

Mother Goose on the Loose program for children from birth to 36 months:

Mother Goose on the Loose Enjoy a Mother Goose on the Loose session in the comfort in your own home! Posted by Portsmouth Public Library on Monday, March 23, 2020

Yoga

Library assistant and in-house yoga teacher, Missy Lippiatt, recorded a yoga practice

Yoga with Missy! Zen out and relax with our favorite yoga teacher, Missy Lippiatt! Posted by Portsmouth Public Library on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Girls Who Code

Join us virtually on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. as we learn the basics of coding!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2098419127118859/- 3rd– 5th

https://www.facebook.com/events/2421210517973099/- 6th– 12th

Homeschool Meetup

Join us virtually on the first and third Wednesdays as we learn about topics related to NASA. https://www.facebook.com/events/599637773774008/

Story Time

Join us each day on Facebook at 10 a.m. for a book reading and interactive story time rhymes!