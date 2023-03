The PPS Department of Human Resources is hosting the Auxiliary Services Job Fair on Thursday, March 30th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at S.H. Clarke (2801 Turnpike Road). This job fair is specifically to hire positions in the Department of Auxiliary Services, which include bus drivers, bus monitors, crossing guards, custodians and food service workers. For more information, visit ppsk12.us/jobs.