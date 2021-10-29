Portsmouth Public Schools News | Community Feeding Event | Courtyard Concert at PACC

Youth Risk Prevention Extravaganza on Saturday, October 30th

The Second Annual Youth Risk Prevention Extravaganza will take place this Saturday, October 30th, at I.C. Norcom High School, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. There will be games and prizes for all attendees as well as a parade beginning at 12:30 p.m. In addition, attendees will also learn more about resources for bullying prevention, substance abuse awareness, gang prevention, and gun violence awareness. For more information, call 393-8411.

Dr. Elie Bracy Elected President-Elect of National Superintendents Association

Portsmouth Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy, III has been elected to serve as the next President-Elect for the Urban Superintendents Association of America (USAA). Bracy will serve in this capacity beginning January 1, 2022, and will then automatically move on to serve as president beginning January 1, 2023. USAA is a professional association of more than 150 public school superintendents who serve mid-size urban districts (such as Portsmouth) in the United States and Canada.

