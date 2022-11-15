Administration Education Events National Technology 

Portsmouth Public Schools to Host Month of the Military Family STEAM Event

HRM Staff , , , , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

In celebration of Military Family Appreciation Month, Portsmouth Public Schools is partnering with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, United Service Organization and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore to host a Military Family STEAM event on Wednesday, November 16th, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Emily Spong Center. Military families can take part in interactive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) stations and also leave with fresh produce and information on family resources. A military ID is required to attend. For more information, contact PPS Parent & Family Engagement Specialist Loretha Stills at 757-393-8392.

