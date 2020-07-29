Portsmouth Receives Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant for Tourism Marketing

The City of Portsmouth’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program. This new grant to fund recovery marketing initiatives is being made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the Commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Marketing grant funds totaling $866,504 have been awarded to 90 Destination Marketing Organizations as part of this Recovery Grant program.

Portsmouth’s Tourism office will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds to extend fall advertising and promotions into additional in-state markets. The marketing effort positions Portsmouth as an ideal small town getaway destination in the heart of metropolitan Hampton Roads. It encourages visitors to stroll the tree-lined streets of Olde Towne, dine outdoors at a variety of restaurants and cafes, enjoy outdoor recreational activities like birding, kayaking, and fishing, and explore the local breweries and shops without the crowds found in larger cities.

“The VTC WanderLove Grant will allow us to reach potential visitors from all across the Commonwealth and expose them to a destination they likely know little about. The campaign features the beautiful architecture of Olde Towne, the city’s rich and diverse history, our locally owned shops and restaurants, the public art initiative, outdoor recreational opportunity in our nature parks, and of course the spectacular waterfront views found all around the city,” said Mark Palamarchuck, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director for Portsmouth.

As Virginia begins reopening, there is a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel and people are seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces. With this in mind, the WanderLove campaign provides travel inspiration for road trips, outdoor recreation, hidden gems, small towns, and Virginia’s signature LOVEworks program.

“Virginia tourism is a critical sector of our economy and has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Getting travelers back on the road and spending money in our cities and towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our economy and our communities. The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DMO WanderLove Recovery Grants gives localities the ability to market their destination as safe and welcoming when visitors are ready to resume travel.”

Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Portsmouth spending more than $87 million in 2018, supporting 800 work opportunities and contributing over $7 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.