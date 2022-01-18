Portsmouth Registrar’s Office – National Poll Worker Recruitment Day

Tuesday, January 25th is

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day!

Do you want to impact change in your community?

Do you want to learn more about the electoral process?

Do you have what it takes to ensure every eligible vote counts?

If the answer is yes, you should become an Officer of Election!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR

CONTACT THE OFFICE OF THE GENERAL REGISTRAR AT

(757) 393-8644 TO SIGN UP TO SERVE. We Need You for Election Year 2022