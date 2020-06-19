PORTSMOUTH RESIDENTS ASKED TO PARTICIPATE IN FLOOD IMPACT SURVEY

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA – JUNE 19, 2020) – The city of Portsmouth, in partnership with Old Dominion University, has issued an invitation to Portsmouth residents to participate in a survey on Flood Impacts and Responses in Portsmouth. This web survey will help researchers gather information about Portsmouth residents’ experiences with recurrent flooding, private property loss, and disruption to work and the workforce. The information obtained from the surveys will be used to help estimate the current and future economic costs associated with recurrent flooding, and identify possible flood adaptation solutions. The information gathered will also be incredibly valuable to how the city will prioritize its resources. Resident participation is voluntary and responses are anonymous. By clicking on the link, respondents confirm that they are 18 or older and a Portsmouth resident. (Send questions about the survey to Dr. Wie Yusuf, jyusuf@odu.edu). To fill out the survey, use the links displayed . . . https://odu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_egqkCVAvu5wXHYF or https://bit.ly/2YSXBvI