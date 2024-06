By: Steve Milner

The Portsmouth, Virginia, Rotary Club recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Raven Jones,

who graduated from IC Norcom High School. She will attend The College of William and Mary

and plans to study bio chemistry in preparation for becoming a dentist. Raven is the daughter

of Mrs. Myrtle Jones and was an honor student.

This award was the club’s annual Ben W. Foster, Sr. Memorial Scholarship.