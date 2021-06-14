Portsmouth Rotary Club gives scholarship to I.C. Norcom graduate

The Rotary Club of Portsmouth gave a $2,000 scholarship to Kayla Banae’ Washington, who recently graduated from I.C. Norcom High School. The club awards the Ben W. Foster, Sr., Memorial Scholarship annually to a student chosen for his or her scholastic achievement and for community service. Kayla graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and was sixth in her class of 269 students. Kayla plans to attend James Madison University and has a career goal of becoming a lawyer.

“Kayla Has shown leadership qualities and is a respectful, mature young lady that knows the importance of education,” says Heather Overkamp, STEM teacher. (STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.)

“She is very good at working with other people, as well as accomplishing individual projects on her own time,” adds Ms. Overkamp.

Norcom’s STEM teacher also notes, “Kayla is the type of student that other people go to for help when they are struggling because she is approachable and helpful.”