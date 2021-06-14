Portsmouth Rotary Club honors City’s First Responders

By Steve Milner

The Portsmouth Rotary Club recently honored four City First Responders for the Year 2020 at a recent luncheon held in their honor at Roger Brown’s restaurant. (These honors were delayed due to Covid-19.)

The honorees, selected by their respective Portsmouth departments, received plaques and cash gifts from the Rotary Club.

They included Police Officer Christopher Darden, Master Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Branham, Firefighter Thomas Perrault, and Paramedic Tiffany Stuart.

The late Portsmouth Rotary Club member and First Citizen, Hunter Brantley, started this program 20 years ago.

“We’re very pleased to continue this important tradition that honors our First Responders,” says Maureen Mizelle, Portsmouth Rotary Club president. “They and their counterparts are the true heroes who safeguard and protect the welfare of all of our City’s citizens.”