Portsmouth Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing

By: City of Portsmouth

Duke’s Root Control is scheduled to begin smoke testing in Portsmouth on Monday, October 9th. Resident notifications [door hangers] were distributed October 2nd-3rd. Messages also went to Civic Leagues and community groups. I have attached a list indicating the area and impacted neighborhoods and streets [also copied below my signature] along with the associated map for the location of work. Weather permitting, the work is estimated to last approximately a week. If there are any changes to the schedule, we will let you know.

Smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system will occur within the Arcadia Heights, Fairville, Highland Biltmore, Highland Park, North Truxtun, and Truxtun areas in the City of Portsmouth in October.

This non-invasive test of the system does not require private property access and will usually take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless in a school zone.

Impacted Streets

Arcadia Ave.

Armistead Dr.

Astor Ave.

Bagley St.

Baldwin Ave.

Beacon Rd.

Dahila St. N

Dahila St. S

Deep Creek Blvd.

Dewey St.

Downes St.

Edison Ave.

Elliott Ave.

Frederick Blvd.

Grand St.

Gwin St.

Hansen Ave.

Hobson St.

Hull St.

Killian Ave.

Knox St.

Magnolia St.

Manly St.

Noble St.

Pennock St.

Pinewell St.

Portsmouth Blvd.

Royal St.

Temple St.

Wall St.