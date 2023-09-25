By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services (PFRES) are partnering with the American Red Cross for a Portsmouth Sound The Alarm event on Saturday, October 7th, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will kick off at Fire Station #1, located at 1601 Effingham Street, and travel to the area selected for 2023, Richmond Avenue.

During the event, firefighters, the American Red Cross, and volunteers will team up and knock on the doors of Richmond Avenue residents and offer to install free smoke alarms and provide fire safety plans and information.

Also, the Foodbank of South Hampton Roads will join the event and provide food pantry items to the residents.

For more information, please call Captain Charisse Orton at 757-393-8765 ext. 6332.