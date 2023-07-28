Portsmouth to Activate Cooling Centers Through Friday, July 28th

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth is activating the Portsmouth Cooling Centers today, Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th, due to the Excessive Heat Index that is forecast for today. Individuals should limit outdoor activities as much as possible. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, individuals may go to the City of Portsmouth Cooling Centers which will be open during the times listed below:

Portsmouth Cooling Stations and Hours — Water will be provided

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street

Thursday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West

Thursday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway

Thursday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Fridays

Manor Library, 1401 Elmhurst Lane

Thursday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Fridays

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Social Services/ Human Services Building, 1701 High Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. A CDC (Centers for Disease Control) chart is provided for your reference below. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.