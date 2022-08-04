Portsmouth to Activate Cooling Stations Today

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth is activating the Portsmouth Cooling Stations today, Thursday, August 4th, due to the Excessive Heat Index that is forecast for today. Individuals should limit outdoor activities as much as possible. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, individuals may go to the City of Portsmouth Cooling Stations which will be open today, as listed below:

Portsmouth Cooling Stations and Hours — Water will be provided

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.