Portsmouth to Activate Cooling Stations Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday This Week

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth will activate the Portsmouth Cooling Stations on Wednesday, July 27th, Thursday, July 28th, and Friday, July 29th, due to the Excessive Heat Index that is forecast for each day. Individuals should limit outdoor activities as much as possible on these days. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, individuals may go to the City of Portsmouth’s Cooling Stations listed below (daily hours vary for Portsmouth Public Library locations):

Portsmouth Cooling Stations and Hours — Water will be provided

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Closed on Fridays

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

