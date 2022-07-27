Portsmouth to Activate Cooling Stations Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday This Week
By: City of Portsmouth
The City of Portsmouth will activate the Portsmouth Cooling Stations on Wednesday, July 27th, Thursday, July 28th, and Friday, July 29th, due to the Excessive Heat Index that is forecast for each day. Individuals should limit outdoor activities as much as possible on these days. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, individuals may go to the City of Portsmouth’s Cooling Stations listed below (daily hours vary for Portsmouth Public Library locations):
Portsmouth Cooling Stations and Hours — Water will be provided
Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday
Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday
Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Closed on Fridays
Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.