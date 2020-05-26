Portsmouth to Hold Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony

(PORTSMOUTH, VA – May 25, 2020) – Toady Monday, May 25, 2020, would have marked the city’s 136th Annual Memorial Day Parade. To continue that tradition, in a time of COVID-19, the city held a commemorative wreath-laying event at 10 a.m. The commemorative event began with a march of the joint honor guard, from the city’s Police and Fire Departments, to the High Street Landing Flagpole stage. Mayor John L. Rowe Jr. will make remarks and lay the Memorial Wreath. For more information, contact Sgt. Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-718-9031.

Honor Guard at HighStreet Flagpole