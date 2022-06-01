Portsmouth to Offer Gift Cards to Eligible Households

By: City of Portsmouth

From June 1, 2022 until August 1, 2022, the City of Portsmouth will be offering a one-time $500 direct payment to households which meet the criteria for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) households. These are households which are not typically eligible to receive assistance from the programs offered through the local Department of Social Services. The one-time $500 VISA gift card will be distributed to eligible household applicants until the funds are exhausted. The funds for the program are made possible via the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Direct Pay Program will begin on Wednesday, June 1st, and program hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Monday, August 1st, at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services, 1701 High Street, Suite 101. **The program will not be open on June 20th and July 4th which are observed holidays for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Portsmouth.

The eligibility requirements for the program are that the applicant must be a Portsmouth resident; 18 years or older; and the household must meet the size and income levels below:

Family Size Annual Minimum Income Annual Maximum Income 1 $25,536 $34,487 2 $34,488 $43,450 3 $43,452 $50,639 4+ $52,416 $55,057

How To Apply: At the Portsmouth Department of Social Services, 1701 High Street, Suite 101, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; **June 1, 2022 through August 1, 2022 —

· Submit an application with an ID

· Provide a 2020 IRS Tax return or IRS transcript for proof of the gross earned income; Official documents from income source for other income

· Provide verification of residency

Please note: One application is permitted per household and gift cards will not be issued the same day that applications are submitted. For more information on the program, please call 757- 393-8815 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday, beginning June 1st. Calls will be answered and/or returned between these hours.