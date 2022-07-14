Portsmouth to Open Hydrants For Soft Flush Operation
By: City of Portsmouth
Public Utilities to Open Fire Hydrants
to Conduct a Water System Soft Flush
The City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Utilities will be conducting a soft flush of the potable water system as part of required maintenance procedures from Friday, July 15th, through Monday, July 18th. To conduct this procedure, staff will open some of the fire hydrants and blow off valves on the streets listed below for the four days. Water from these hydrants will flow to a nearby storm drain and the flushing operation will be monitored by Public Utilities staff.
This work could cause some discoloration of the water and customers are urged to check their water prior to washing clothes during this period. If there is any discoloration, customers should turn on the faucet for a few minutes and any discoloration or cloudiness should disappear.
Soft Flush Locations – Scheduled to Begin on Friday, July 15th Through Monday, July 18th
River Shore Road
Twin Pines at Hoffler Creek
West Norfolk Road
High Street at Churchland Bridge
Hodges Ferry Bridge
McLean Street at RR Tracks
Francis Street
Food Lion Shopping Center – Cradock
Cavalier Boulevard
Veneer Road
Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way
Harrell Street and Webster Avenue
Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard
Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge
Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road
Aylwin Crescent at Allen Road
Victory Boulevard – Afton Parkway and Kennedy Drive
Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek
Burtons Point Road south of Elm Avenue
Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive
The phone number for Public Utilities, (757) 393-8561, will be posted at the flushing locations for customers to call if they have questions or concerns.