Portsmouth to Open Hydrants For Soft Flush Operation

By: City of Portsmouth

Public Utilities to Open Fire Hydrants

to Conduct a Water System Soft Flush

The City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Utilities will be conducting a soft flush of the potable water system as part of required maintenance procedures from Friday, July 15th, through Monday, July 18th. To conduct this procedure, staff will open some of the fire hydrants and blow off valves on the streets listed below for the four days. Water from these hydrants will flow to a nearby storm drain and the flushing operation will be monitored by Public Utilities staff.

This work could cause some discoloration of the water and customers are urged to check their water prior to washing clothes during this period. If there is any discoloration, customers should turn on the faucet for a few minutes and any discoloration or cloudiness should disappear.

Soft Flush Locations – Scheduled to Begin on Friday, July 15th Through Monday, July 18th

River Shore Road

Twin Pines at Hoffler Creek

West Norfolk Road

High Street at Churchland Bridge

Hodges Ferry Bridge

McLean Street at RR Tracks

Francis Street

Food Lion Shopping Center – Cradock

Cavalier Boulevard

Veneer Road

Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way

Harrell Street and Webster Avenue

Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard

Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge

Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road

Aylwin Crescent at Allen Road

Victory Boulevard – Afton Parkway and Kennedy Drive

Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek

Burtons Point Road south of Elm Avenue

Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive

The phone number for Public Utilities, (757) 393-8561, will be posted at the flushing locations for customers to call if they have questions or concerns.