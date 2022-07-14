Administration Events Featured Local 

Portsmouth to Open Hydrants For Soft Flush Operation

By: City of Portsmouth

By: City of Portsmouth

Public Utilities to Open Fire Hydrants

to Conduct a Water System Soft Flush

The City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Utilities will be conducting a soft flush of the potable water system as part of required maintenance procedures from Friday, July 15th, through Monday, July 18th.  To conduct this procedure, staff will open some of the fire hydrants and blow off valves on the streets listed below for the four days.  Water from these hydrants will flow to a nearby storm drain and the flushing operation will be monitored by Public Utilities staff.

This work could cause some discoloration of the water and customers are urged to check their water prior to washing clothes during this period.  If there is any discoloration, customers should turn on the faucet for a few minutes and any discoloration or cloudiness should disappear.

Soft Flush Locations – Scheduled to Begin on Friday, July 15th Through Monday, July 18th

River Shore Road                                                               

Twin Pines at Hoffler Creek                                  

West Norfolk Road                                     

High Street at Churchland Bridge                                   

Hodges Ferry Bridge                                              

McLean Street at RR Tracks                                             

Francis Street                                              

Food Lion Shopping Center – Cradock                           

Cavalier Boulevard                                     

Veneer Road                                   

Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way                                  

Harrell Street and Webster Avenue                     

Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard                                 

Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge                      

Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road  

Aylwin Crescent at Allen Road                                                    

Victory Boulevard – Afton Parkway and Kennedy Drive

Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek                              

Burtons Point Road south of Elm Avenue                                 

Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive                      

The phone number for Public Utilities, (757) 393-8561, will be posted at the flushing locations for customers to call if they have questions or concerns.

