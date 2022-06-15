Portsmouth to Participate in USDA Summer Food Service Program

By: The City of Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Meals will be provided June 27, 2022 through August 31, 2022 (excluding July 4th) Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:

Brighton Elementary – AlphaBest – 1100 Portsmouth Blvd.

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Calvary Church – Ram’s Youth Summer Program-2117 London Blvd.

6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Cavalier Manor Recreation Center- Summer RAYS – 404 Viking St

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Churchland Academy-Summer RAYS–4061 River Shore Road

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Churchland Elementary-Summer RAYS–5601 Michael Lane

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Churchland Elementary-Summer School–5601 Michael Lane

6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Breakfast ONLY Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Cradock Middle School-Summer School – 21 Alden Avenue

6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Breakfast ONLY Breakfast 7:30 am – 8:30 am

Cradock Middle School-PAL Summer Camp – 21 Alden Avenue

6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Cradock Recreation Center-Summer RAYS–308 Allen Road

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Douglass Park Elementary-Summer School-34 Grand St.

6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Breakfast ONLY Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am

Douglass Park Elementary-21st Century-34 Grand St.

7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 9:00 am to 10:00am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Hodges Manor Elementary -AlphaBest- 1201 Cherokee Road

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Hope Charitable Services- 3517 Winchester Drive

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Waterview-Summer RAYS—3649 Hartford Street

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 –9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center–Summer RAYS – 2430 Turnpike Road

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 -9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Mariner Christian Academy-Grove Baptist – 6006 Churchland Blvd.

6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center- Summer RAYS – 900 Elm Ave

6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Parkview Elementary-Summer School-260 Elm Ave.

6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Breakfast ONLY Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am

Parkview Elementary-21st Century-260 Elm Ave.

7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday

Lunch ONLY Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Simonsdale Elementary – Summer School – 4841 Clifford Street

6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday

Breakfast ONLY Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Swanson Homes– 1746 South Street

6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday

Lunch ONLY Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Victory Elementary – Starbase Victory 2828 Greenwood Dr

6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday

Lunch ONLY Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Manor High School-Football -1401 Elmhurst Lane

6/20/22 – 8/26/22 – Monday-Friday

Supper ONLY Supper 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Zion Baptist Church-Legacy Learning Academy -225 Hatton Street

6/27/22– 8/26/22 Monday-Friday

Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.